Four Chinese clubs track Mikel

Out-of-favour Chelsea midfielder, John Mikel Obi, has received mega offers from four Chinese clubs.

Checks revealed Shanghai Greenland Shenhua, Guangzhou Evergrande, Hebei China Fortune and Beijing Guoan have all been in contact with Obi.

Meanwhile, Obi’s agent, John Shittu, has denied claims that the 29-year-old has already agreed a four year deal to move to Valencia.

Shittu said: “It is not true that Mikel is joining Valencia on a four-year deal.

“The information is not correct.”

Chelsea are prepared to let the Nigerian midfielder go in January and even though Valencia have made an offer, they are not able to match the finance in China.

Valencia still remain hopeful but Inter Milan have also expressed an interest.

Obi is, however, clearly keeping his options open.

