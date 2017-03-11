Four children drown in Abuja river

Four children – Jinkai Hakila, 10; Bridget Ibrahim, 11; Precious Ezra, 14; and Azumi Daniel, 16 – were on Saturday found drowned in Danko River, Galadimawa Community, a suburb of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

A correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria, who visited the community, reports that residents were thrown into mourning following the ugly incident.

NAN reports that the four deceased together with other children were at the river for washing before the incident occurred.

Some eyewitnesses told NAN that the incident happened at about 11am when the children were still washing in the river.

Blessing Elisha, 14, an eyewitness, told NAN that they were together at the river washing while others were playing.

Elisha said several efforts made to stop the children from playing in the water yielded no result before the incident.

Elisha said: “I actually did not see them entering the water because I was busy washing, suddenly I was called that three of them had entered the river.

“It was then I looked up and saw the fourth one going in and an attempt made to rescue her looked like I was getting drowned.

“Then I left her and ran to call for help.”

Alhassan Abdulwahab, one the first people that responded to the distress call, said it took about three hours to get their corpses out of the river.

He said the information gathered from other children at the scene showed that the youngest of the deceased, Hakila was the first to enter the river.

He said other children were drowned while attempting to rescue their colleagues.

Abdulwahab said: “We came to the scene of the incident immediately we got the information, and it took some time before we discovered their corpses because our nets were already in the river for fishing.

“It was after I pulled out my net with a very big fish in it that I saw the four corpses in the same area with their stomach not swollen.”

NAN reports that the four corpses were buried by the river side in line with the tradition of the community.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.