Foundation for Army base in Southern Kaduna destroyed

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has decried the destruction of the foundation and structure laid for the proposed Nigerian Army Battalion in Southern Kaduna.

The structure was laid last week by the Nigeria Army in readiness for the establishment of the Battalion to tackle the lingering problem of insecurity in the area.

El-Rufai expressed worries in a statement on Saturday by Samuel Aruwan, his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity.

The governor said it was “unfortunate that conflict entrepreneurs are determined to create obstacles and setback to our stabilization and peace building efforts”.

He said: “I received the news with shock over the unfortunate destruction of foundation laying structure of the proposed Nigerian Army battalion in Southern Kaduna.

“The very structure we erected to establish the long-awaited Army Barracks to assist in the promotion of peace and end decades of senseless bloodletting in Southern part of Kaduna State.

“The situation is unfortunate, condemnable and a setback to government’s communal stabilization and peace building efforts, but we will not be deterred.”

El-Rufai urged the people to cherish peaceful coexistence, continue to be resilient, focused and resolute in overcoming antics of forces of darkness and evil.

He said: “Those that did this are determined to derail the contributions of security agencies, having failed to spread their tentacles of hate, bigotry and penchant for divisiveness.

“I want to use this medium to appeal to all men and women of conscience, to remain firm and optimistic, while government in collaboration with security agencies, civil society, religious and traditional institutions will continue to work for peace and security of lives and property.

“Finally, all those that have their hands in the destruction of this structure will not go free.”

According to El-Rufai, the security agencies will fish out the perpetrators and those found to be involved or engaged in omissions that led to the destruction of public property, will be brought to justice.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai and Governor El-Rufai last week laid the foundation for the establishment of the battalion at Ungwan Yashi area of Zangon Kataf Local Government Area as a response to incessant killings occurring in Southern Kaduna since 1980.

