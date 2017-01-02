Former leaders, Osinbajo sing for Nigeria + Video

Nigeria’s former leaders, led by the incumbent Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, have released a musical video.

The song rendered in the video was the classic Christian hymn by Isaac Watts: “Oh God our help in ages past.”

Those who took part in the video apart from Osinbajo included former military Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon; former military Head of State and civilian President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo; and former Head of the Interim National Government, Chief Ernest Shonekan.

Others were former Vice President in the Alhaji Shehu Shagari administration, Dr. Alex Ekwueme; former Chief of General Staff, Commodore Ebitu Ukiwe; and another former CGS, General Oladipo Diya.

The video was said to have been released in December 2016 and meant to promote unity and peace in Nigeria.

The video:

