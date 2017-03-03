Former FIFA official appeals football ban

Former senior FIFA official and Chilean Football Association President, Harold Mayne-Nicholls, has appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport against a three-year football ban.

CAS said: “Mayne-Nicholls wants the ruling annulled and also for it to be stayed while CAS deals with the appeal.

“A preliminary decision on this point will be issued in due course.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the ethics committee of football governing body FIFA had banned the 55-year-old football official initially for seven years.

This was reduced on appeal to three in April by the FIFA appeal committee.

The ethics committee ruled that Mayne-Nicholls, a former head of the FIFA evaluation committee for the 2018 and 2022 World Cups, asked for personal favours in connection with one of the bids.

On Tuesday, former FIFA secretary general Jerome Valcke had filed an appeal to CAS against his 10-year ban from football.

NAN.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.