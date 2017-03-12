Forex: CBN to inject more funds

There are strong indications that the Central Bank of Nigeria is unrelenting in its move to ensure liquidity in the interbank foreign exchange market as it will inject more funds into the market this week.

This is according to information gathered by the News Agency of Nigeria on Sunday in Abuja from market operators.

Confirming the proposed additional foreign exchange injection into the system, the Acting Director, Corporate Communications of the CBN, Isaac Okorafor, said the apex bank was determined to sustain the provision of liquidity in the Forex market.

Okorafor cautioned dealers in foreign exchange not to engage in any unwholesome practice that could be detrimental to the smooth operations in the market.

He also warned that the CBN would impose heavy sanctions on any organisation involved in such acts.

The CBN had, as at last week, injected over $1.4 billion into the interbank Forex market for both wholesale and retail interventions.

NAN.

