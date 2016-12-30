Forbes: Woods worth $740m

Tiger Woods’ absence from competitive action does not seem to have hurt his bank balance as the 40-year-old is said to be worth $740 million.

The American recently returned to action after a 16-month lay-off and is hoping to play as much as possible in 2017 to rise back up the world rankings.

However his standing in the Forbes rich list is higher than ever, as the man, who will turn 41 on December 30, is the youngest person in the top 20, with a staggering fortune amassed over the years.

The 14-time major winner’s wealth is even more incredible given the fact he went through a costly divorce in 2010 and lost several sponsors after revelations of multiple infidelity.

However, it is titles and not cash that are now driving one of the 2016 USA Ryder Cup team’s vice-captains as he targets Jack Nicklaus’s record of 18 major triumphs.

He finished 15th in the restricted-field Hero World Challenge earlier in December and showed glimpses of his genius, but there are many tough times ahead as he looks to challenge young guns such as Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.