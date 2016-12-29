Football enthusiasts welcome Oliseh’s appointment

Football enthusiasts on Wednesday described the appointment of Sunday Oliseh as a very tough job, adding that it was however a welcome development and learning curve for him.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that Oliseh was named Manager of Dutch club, Fortuna Sittard, on Tuesday.

The former Super Eagles handler replaces Ben van Dael at the second division league side. Van Dael was shown the door, after winning just five matches from 19 this season.

A cross-section of sports enthusiasts who spoke to NAN said the appointment was good for his coaching career, adding that it will bring with it more experience and maturity.

Patrick Ngwaogu, the Vice Chairman of FCT Football Association, said the new job would put him in the limelight, recalling that Oliseh had not taken charge of any team, since he resigned as Nigeria coach in February.

Ngwaogu said: “This is a great opportunity for him to use the wealth of knowledge he acquired from his UEFA Pro Licence course; which is very difficult to get.

“No doubt, he’s got the intellectual capacity and with a good working environment, I believe he will show what stuff he is made of.”

Godwin Bamigboye, the Chairman, Nigeria Football Coaches Association, FCT chapter, expressed joy at the appointment, saying he was a great asset to the coaching profession.

Bamigboye said: “He deserves the best coaching job anywhere in the world because the young man has paid his dues.

“Going to a club which is struggling to avoid relegation is a good test for him and I believe he will prove himself.”

NAN reports that Fortuna Sittard had had a poor start to the season and is currently 18th on the 20-team Jupiler League table.

The team lost its last league match 4-0 at home to FC Den Bosch on December 16.

Mansur Abdullahi, the Head Coach of Delta Force, a Nigeria National League side, admitted that even though it wasn’t an ideal situation for any coach to be in, Oliseh was capable of achieving success with the club.

Abdulahi said: “I can tell you from experience that having to coach a team struggling to survive relegation waters can be very difficult.

“However, I believe Oliseh obviously knew what he was getting himself into before deciding to take on the job.

“Anything is possible, if one believes. With the right attitude, frame of mind and a little luck on his side, he can achieve success with the team.”

Willy Udube, the Chief Coach of Rivers United on his part said it was a learning curve in the career of the young coach, adding that he needed time and patience to grow to his fullest potential.

Udubbe said: “Oliseh has a UEFA Pro Licence certificate, which is regarded as the highest coaching certificate in the world but comes with a baggage of no experience managing a top team in Europe or America.

“But I believe the best experience needed to do the job are intellectual capacity and prior experience as a player and having been in charge of the national team, I am positive he will deliver.

“I hope the club will have the time and patience to allow him bring his knowledge as a UEFA Pro licence coach to bear.

“He needs time to learn on the job as the saying goes, ‘experience is the best teacher. We can only wish him the best in his career.”

