FMDQ launches S&P Nigeria Sovereign Bond Index

FMDQ OTC Securities Exchange on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Dow Jones Indices, a division of S&P Global, for the adoption of S&P Nigeria Sovereign Bond Index.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the S&P Nigeria Sovereign Bond Index tracks the performance of local currency denominated sovereign debt, publicly issued by the Federal Government in its domestic market.

The index is a sub-index of the S&P Africa Sovereign Bond Index, a broad, transparent and independent benchmark that comprises a universe of sovereign bonds, denominated in local currency from 13 African countries.

The index also has 13-country level sub-indices.

At the ceremony in Lagos, Bola Onadele, FMDQ Managing Director, said the index adoption would help in the development of the nation’s financial market.

Onadele said that the partnership between FMDQ and S&P Don Jones Indices marked the announcement of the adoption of the S&P Nigeria Sovereign Bond Index.

He said that it was part of the company’s mandate to promote price discovery and transparency in the Nigerian financial market.

Onadele said that it would revolutionise the face of the financial markets by providing investors with a consistent, credible and objective measure for the performance of their investments.

Onadele said: “This will likewise serve as an acceptable benchmark for the fixed income market, and provide transparent and credible information to the investing public and other persons with interest in the Nigerian financial market.”

Onadele said that the index would promote global visibility, and as well enhance investors’ confidence in fixed income products.

He said that the company was committed to the growth of the financial market, assuring of more robust development in the future.

FMDQ OTC chief said the company was positioned to drive global competitiveness, by deepening its market through product innovation and institutionalising robust market architecture.

Onadele said it would also ensure market efficiency and liquidity by driving product innovation and institutionalising robust market architecture such as trade execution, trade data repository, among others.

Also, Kurt Zyla, the Managing Director and Global Head Exchange Relationship, S&P Dow Jones Indices, said that the organisation was the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research.

Zyla said that it was a home to iconic financial market indicators such as S & P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

He said that more assets were invested in products based on its indices than on any other provider in the world.

Zyla said: “With over one million indices and more than 120 years of experience, constructing innovative and transparent solutions, S&P Dow Jones Indices defines the way investor’s measure and trade the markets.”

Zyla said that the company was very excited with the partnership, and would continue to ensure best practices.

He said that S&P was a leader in the global Exchange Traded Funds with 29 per cent market share in Assets Under Management.

He said: “We look forward to work with FMDQ to create indexes that will help the development of the capital market.”

NAN.

