Flight diversion: FRSC sets up 10 commands along Kaduna-Abuja Expressway

The Federal Road Safety Corps says it has increased the unit commands from four to 10 along the Kaduna-Abuja Expressway to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

The FRSC Sector Commander for Kaduna State, Francis Udoma, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Kaduna on Wednesday.

Udoma said the Corps Marshal of the FRSC, Boboye Oyeyemi, had also increased ambulances along the road from two to seven.

Udoma said the measure became necessary following the Ministry of Aviation’s decision to divert flights from Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja to Kaduna International Airport.

Udoma said: “We will mount the expressway to ensure smooth traffic along the expressway.”

On enforcement of speed limiting device, Udoma expressed disappointment that motorists in the state were not complying with the law.

He said out of the 109 vehicles inspected from the inception of the enforcement on February 1, to date, only 18 had installed the device.

The sector commander also said that road transport unions were resisting the enforcement of the law, a development he described as “disturbing”.

He said that FRSC introduced the device for motorists to reduce and the number of accidents and deaths being recorded daily on Nigerian roads due to speed.

Udoma however, warned owners of commercial vehicles to comply or face the wrath of the law.

