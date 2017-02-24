FirstBank showcases digital experience at Social Media Week 2017

First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Nigeria’s most valuable banking brand, will be showcasing its digital offerings at the 2017 Social Media Week 2017 in line with its digital transformation strategy.

The Bank, as always, will be partnering with the promoters of the annual event for the third time in a row.

The weeklong annual event 2017 will hold from February 27 through March 3 with the Theme: “Reimagining Human Connectivity.”

The Social Media Week will create a platform for the constellation of the best creative minds as well as the discussion and amplification of some of the best ideas, strategies and insights shared all over the world by people and organisations that are shaping the future.

The event, which will take place at the LandMark Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos, will feature exciting programmes and activities that would drive technological insight and break new grounds in the digital ecosystem.

FirstBank would be at the event to drive experiential and digital engagements, create customized brand experiences for the participants at the event as well feature its latest technological offerings and services.

In the last few years, FirstBank has rolled out some banking and lifestyle digital offerings such as USSD banking service, online and mobile applications to boost convenience and ease of banking for its customers as they are enabled to engage in banking transactions from the comfort of their homes with the FirstMobile app and stay updated on the latest global trend from their mobile phones using the FirstBank LOOP – a lifestyle app.

The LOOP app provides premium content from across the world delivered right to mobile phones.

Contents include Technology & Gadgets, The Economy, Luxury Goods, Health, Entertainment, Business, Life & Travel, Sports, Shopping and more.

LOOP ensures that customers are the first to know about the topics and events that matter most to them.

FirstBank customers can now enjoy enhanced digital experience just with their mobile phones.

With FirstMobile app, customers can conveniently pay bills, buy airtime and do money transfers of up to N500,000 to any banks without the need for a token and up to a daily limit of N1 million using their mobile phones anywhere, anytime.

FirstBank has over the years led an innovative drive in financial technology and has also been an exponent of lifestyle banking and is therefore supporting the Social Media Week to bring its customers the opportunity to experience bespoke and accessible digital offerings whilst networking with Africa’s most influential digital geeks and professionals.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.