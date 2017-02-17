First millionaire emerges in Skye Bank’s reward promo season II draw

One lucky customer of Skye Bank Plc, Olusola Olusegun Ezekiel, emerged the first winner and a millionaire of the draw of the Bank’s flagship “Reach for the Skye Millionaire reward promo” season II, which held on Friday.

This was as the Ayangburen of Ikorodu, Oba Kabiru Shotobi, endorsed the initiative as life changing.

Forty other customers of the Bank also walked away with consolation cash reward of N100,000 for 10 and N50,000 to another 10 customers, while 20 loyal customers won N20,000 with new customers who opened account at the venue winning consolation gift like blenders, standing fans and electric irons among other gift items.

The draw, which attracted a mammoth crowd of passersby and customers of the bank at the popular Benson Bus Stop, Behind BRT Motor Park in Ikorodu, Lagos State, saw the winner, who incidentally is a customer of Skye Bank at the Ikorodu main branch of the Bank, emerge through an open and transparent electronic ballot.

The traditional ruler, while sharing his personal story, endorsed Skye Bank for its commitment to financial inclusion, building entrepreneurs’ and empowering SME.

Oba Shotobi recollected how Skye Bank has encouraged him to save and later gladly advanced him overdraft facility from which he went on to record success and sustainable profit “and I have since remained a customer of the Bank till date”, vouching for the integrity and responsiveness of staff and management of the and Bank, while urging his subjects and Nigerians to continue to patronize Skye, which he described as a “truly Nigerian brand”.

The new Skye Bank Plc, one of the fastest growing retail banks in Nigeria, is using the Reach for the Skye Millionaire promo to reward customers for their loyalty.

Season I of the Reward Scheme produced over 37 millionaires, 48 customers won N250,000 and over a 120 customers went home with N100,000 each, plus other household consolation prizes.

According the Bank’s Group Head, Retail, Ndubuisi Osakwe: “To participate in the draw, all you need as a customer or prospect is to open any Skye savings account and make a minimum deposit of N10,000. If you already have a Skye savings account, with additional deposit amounting up to N10,000 minimum, you stand a chance of becoming our next millionaire.

“The more additional N10,000 you have in your account, the more your chances to be one of the customers to be rewarded with N1 million and lots of consolation prizes.”

Other available cash prizes, according to Osakwe “are N100,000 for 10 customers and N50,000 to another 10 customers, while 20 loyal customers will win N20,000 every month”.

He reiterated that new accounts opened at the draw venue “stand a chance of winning our instant gifts on the spot!”

The Banker further explained that the first 200 re-activated accounts on a monthly basis will also enjoy our free gift of recharge cards.

