First Bank increases mobile app transfer limit to N1m

First Bank of Nigeria Limited has increased transfer transaction limits on its FirstMobile Lifestyle app from N500,000 to a maximum daily limit of N1 million.

According to a statement signed on Monday by the Head, Digital Banking at FirstBank, Folasade Femi-Lawal, the bank will continue to leverage on evolving technologies to support consumers’ lifestyle.

It stated also that N150,000 could now be transferred through the app to first bank account as well as to other banks accounts without the use of a token.

According to the statement, the new plan is aimed at providing customers with a suite of financial options in a convenient and highly secure environment.

The statement said: “This development is expected to boost convenience and ease of banking as well as enhance customers’ digital banking experience in line with the bank’s commitment to offer value-added services.

“With the mobile banking app, customers can enjoy real-time mobile banking services, such as domestic funds transfer from self-owned accounts to FirstBank accounts and other banks’ accounts.

“They can also make quick airtime purchase for self and others on all mobile networks; bills payment; cheque services, including confirm cheque and stop cheque; flight bookings.

“The app also allows for quick account services, such as account balance inquiry, statement view and much more.”

