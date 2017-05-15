Fire destroys property worth N150m at Zungeru Polytechnic

The fire disaster that hit Niger State Polytechnic, Zungeru, last week, destroyed property worth more than N150 million, according to its Rector, Dr. Umar Egbako.

Egbako told the News Agency of Nigeria in Zungeru on Monday that the inferno destroyed the entire administrative block.

Egbako said: “The Rector’s office and other administrative offices, located at the third floor of the senate building, were completely gutted down.

“Several computers, gadgets, furniture and office files were destroyed; but we have mobilised every possible effort and ensured that the incident did not affect academic activities.”

Egbako said that Governor Abubakar Bello had already released funds for the rehabilitation of the damaged structures.

He said: “We cried out to the governor and he promptly released funds for the rehabilitation of affected structures. Such quick response is very wonderful.”

NAN.

