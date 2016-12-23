FIFA ranking: Eagles finish 2016 in Africa top-10

The latest FIFA Ranking show that Nigeria are now eighth in Africa and 61st in the world, a spot below what they achieved in November

The Super Eagles finished the outgoing year among the top 10 teams in Africa, even after they failed to qualify for a second straight African Cup of Nations.

However, the Super Eagles World Cup rivals, Algeria, remain ahead of Nigeria as they are fifth best team in Africa.

Senegal are the best ranked team in Africa with Cote d’Ivoire, Tunisia and Egypt in the top 5.

Nigeria’s FIFA ratings are expected to take a huge bashing after the 2017 AFCON in Gabon as they will not be busy there having not qualified for the competition.

Top Ten African Teams

1) Senegal

2) Ivory Coast

3)Tunisia

4) Egypt

5) Algeria

6) Congo DR

7) Burkina Faso

8) Nigeria

9) Ghana

10) Morocco

