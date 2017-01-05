FIFA invites Pinnick to Best Football Awards ceremony

World football governing body, FIFA, has invited the President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick, to Monday’s The Best FIFA Football Awards 2016 ceremony taking place in Zurich, Switzerland.

The invitation letter was dated November 7, 2016 and signed by FIFA Secretary General, Fatma Samoura.

It reads: “The Best FIFA Football Awards are all about football. They recognize those who truly write the history of the game – the players, coaches and fans. They belong to them. We have taken the sport’s most prestigious individual award in a new, modern direction. We look forward to celebrating with you The Best of the season in a brand new and exclusive award show.”

Monday’s ceremony is the first since the old-style Ballon D’Or that was organized jointly with France Football collapsed, with FIFA coming up with its own Best Football Awards.

Pinnick will be accompanied to the showpiece event by the NFF 2nd Vice President/League Management Committee Chairman, Mallam Shehu Dikko.

