FIFA extends Giwa, four others’ ban

FIFA has confirmed the worldwide extension of sanctions imposed by the Nigerian Football Federation’s Disciplinary Committee on May 12, 2016 on Chris Giwa, Muazu Suleyman, Yahaya Adama, Sani Fema and Johnson Effiong for breaches of the NFF Statutes and the FIFA Code of Ethics.

It said this is in accordance with article 136ff of the FIFA Disciplinary Code, which gives powers to the chairman of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee to extend the five-year ban excluding them from taking part in any kind of football-related activity imposed on the five officials to have worldwide effect.

The relevant member association, a statement said on Tuesday, as well as CAF have been duly notified of the chairman’s decision.

