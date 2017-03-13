FG to make coal sites available to serious power companies

Determined to improve power generation in the country, the Federal Government is set to make coal sites available to serious minded power companies operating in the country.

The Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, stated this in Tarfa, Kaduna State on Monday during a facility tour of the African Steel Mill Complex, where he kick-started his tour of mine fields across the country.

Fayemi, who noted numerous requests for coal sites by many business concerns and operators in the sector, said the Federal Government’s main priority for now is how to use its coal to aid power generation in the country.

Consequently, he said the Ministry would give priority to committed power companies as far as coal sites are concerned.

He said: “We want to package our coal for use in power generation.

“We will give coal sites to serious-minded power companies.”

The Minister, who stressed the importance of power to the development of the critical sector of the economy, said the ministry, in collaborate with the Ministry of Power, Works and Housing, will encourage power companies with demonstrated commitment to secure coal sites to boost power generation.

Fayemi decried the high cost of steel products in the country.

He urged steel manufacturing companies to consider reducing the cost of the their products following the availability of foreign exchange.

He also urged them to scale up their capacity and take advantage of the huge steel market in the country, assuring them of government’s support for their growth.

