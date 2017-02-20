FG to evacuate another set of Nigerians from Libya, Europe on Tuesday

Another set of 180 Nigerian returnees are expected from Libya on Tuesday, The Eagle Online has learnt.

Similarly, another set of 50 deportees from European Union countries are expected on February 23.

It will be recalled that 161 Nigerian returnees from Libya were received by the Federal Government at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport Cargo Terminal last week Tuesday in Lagos.

The new returnees will also be received at the MMIA Cargo Terminal and profiled by a combined team of officials of International Organisation of Migration, National Emergency Management Agency, National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, Office of the Senior Special Assistant on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora to the President, Nigeria Immigration Service as well as the security agencies.

They will be documented at the Hajj camp section of the airport before being finally transported and facilitated to their various states of origin.

Since July 2016, the Federal Government had evacuated over 2,000 returnees from Libya and almost 1,000 deportees from Europe.

