FG should take harder stance on South Africa for xenophobic attacks on Nigerians – Senate

The Senate Committee on the Diaspora on Monday condemned in very strong terms the recent alleged killing of Nigerians‎ in South Africa by the Police.

Tochukwu Nnadi, a 34-year-old businessman, was allegedly killed by South African police on December 29, 2016.

Addressing journalists, the chairman of the Committee, Rose Oko, expressed dissatisfaction with the recent attacks on Nigerians in South ‎Africa and directed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to investigate the matter.

Oko also disclosed that the Senate is coming up with a motion on continuous a‎ttacks on Nigerians living South Africa.

Oko said: “We condemn in very strong terms these attacks on Nigerians and several times, there are extra -judicial killings in South Africa and there is xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa.

“You are aware that in 2016 alone, about 20 Nigerians were killed in extra-judicial manner.

“Before this time, several have been killed in extra-judicial manner.

“There are several incidences of xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa.

“You are also aware that Nigeria/South Africa have excellent diplomatic ties‎.

“In 2013, when there was xenophobic attacks, former President Goodluck Jonathan signed Memorandum of Understanding to re-enforce diplomatic ties.”

The chairman, who said she was amazed by the attacks on Nigerians in South Africa, enumerated the contributions of the Nigeria Government to South Africa.

In her words: “This attack came notwithstanding contributions Nigeria made toward liberation of South Africa during apartheid.

“With these attacks, you begin to wonder why all these attacks.

“The Federal Government should take harder stance against the country.”

