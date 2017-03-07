FG says Nigerians free to travel to US not on ban list

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, says no Nigerian with full valid entry visa has been denied entry to the US contrary to reports.

Onyeama, who stated this while fielding questions from newsmen over the issue, said Nigerians were free to travel to the US as the country was not on the ban list.

The minister said he was constantly in touch with the Nigerian Ambassador to the US and the US Ambassador to Nigeria, adding that there was no report on Nigerians being denied entry into the US.

Onyeama said: “On the issue of Nigerians being turned back from the US, this is not the case.

“I am in touch with the US Embassy and the Ambassador said no, there was nothing of such nature.

“I can tell you to ignore any call or advice to reconsider travelling to the US because there is no basis for that.

“We have absolutely no report whatsoever from the US that people are being turned back from the US or any of our consulates or any Nigerian that any of our people are being turned back.”

According to him, if government is speaking on any external relations, it will be heard from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs or the Presidency as any other source is not from the government.

Onyeama said Nigeria had embassies in almost 114 countries across the world and the ministry relied on their reports.

He said: “The US Government has been reaching out to Nigeria.

“The US president took all the trouble to call our president and to offer the hand of cooperation to see how he was doing.

“And, to congratulate him on the efforts he is being making and expressing the respect that he had for him, his leadership and his government.”

According to Onyeama, the US Secretary of State called to echo exactly the same thing and our cooperation with them is exemplary.

Onyeama said: “Nigeria is on no list and Nigerians are on no list ban by the US.

“Government and it is always business as usual and very good business with the US Government.

“Anything you hear in respect of the US is incorrect, so any one that has valid document to go to the US or any other country should please proceed to do so.”

In the same vein, the minister said there was no life lost in the recent xenophobic attacks against Nigerians living in South Africa as was also reported in the media.

Onyeama said: “I want to say that no Nigerian was killed at the last xenophobic attacks in South Africa, wherever the information is coming from it is not true.

“We have the high commissioner and we have the consular there and the report of people being killed is not correct.”

He said the Federal Government was having discussion with the South African Authority at the highest level to ensure that the issue did not repeat itself.

Onyeama said the discussion was also to ensure the protection of foreigners living in South Africa.

US President Donald Trump had on Monday signed a new executive order, which bans immigration from six Muslim-majority countries, dropping Iraq from January’s previous order, and reinstated a temporary blanket ban on all refugees.

The new travel ban comes six weeks after Trump’s original executive order caused chaos at airports nationwide before it was blocked by federal courts.

It removed language in the original order that indefinitely banned Syrian refugees and called for prioritising the admission of refugees who are religious minorities in their home countries.

That provision drew criticism of a religious test for entry and would have prioritised Christians over Muslims fleeing war-torn countries in the Middle East.

The new ban, which takes effect March 16, also explicitly exempts citizens of the six banned countries who are legal US permanent residents or have valid visas to enter the US.

This included those whose visas were revoked during the original implementation of the ban, senior administration officials said.

