FG recalls sacked NCAA directors

The Federal Government has recalled two out of the nine directors who were sacked from the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority on Friday. Those recalled were Alhaji Adamu Abdullahi, the Director of Consumer Protection; and Captain Ayodele Sasegbon, the Director of General Aviation. Sam Adurogboye, the General Manager, Public Relations of NCAA, confirmed the development to […]

Sam Adurogboye, the General Manager, Public Relations of NCAA, confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria on Saturday in Lagos.

Adurogboye said: “I can confirm that two of the directors, Abdullahi and Sasegbon have been recalled and their sack rescinded.”

NAN reports that the government, through the Ministry of Transportation, had on Friday sacked the duo and other directors in the aviation regulatory agency with immediate effect.

The directors affected by the purge were Alhaji Salawu Ozigi (Director of Finance and Accounts), Dr. Joyce Nkemakolam (Director of Aerodrome and Airspace Standards) and Aba Ejembi (Director of Administration).

Others are: Emmanuel Ogunbami (Director of Licensing), Benedict Adeyileka (Director of Airworthiness), Justus Wariya (Director of Air Transport Regulation) and Austin-Amadi Ifeanyi (Director of Human Resources).

The affected directors were immediately ordered to handover to their next subordinate who will in the interim take charge of the activities in their directorates.

It will be recalled that the government had on October 12, 2016 sacked or demoted 22 directors and general managers of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria.

The restructuring was based on the recommendations of the Presidential Committee chaired by the Head of Service of the Federation, Winifred Oyo-Ita.

The Minister of State for Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, had said the restructuring would be extended to the NCAA and the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency, which were also currently overbloated.

