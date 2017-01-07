FG provides $1.5m health grant to Sokoto – Perm Sec

The Federal Government has provided a $ 1.5 million grant to the Sokoto State Government under the Saving One Million Lives Programme.

The Permanent Secretary in the State’s Ministry of Health, Alhaji Almustapha Othman, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria in Sokoto on Saturday.

Othman said that the programme will take off in January across the state.

According to him, some of the major health indices to be focussed upon under the programme include maternal child health and immunisation.

Similarly, Othman said that nutrition is one of the key indices of the programme, due to its importance.

Othman said: “Nutrition is key in ensuring the successful implementation of the programme across the 23 local governments of the state.

“That is why the state government has concluded plans to upgrade the nutrition unit in the ministry to a full pledged Department.

“This is sequel to the tremendous importance that the state government attaches to nutrition.

“This means that it will have a Director and other key personnel and improved funding.”

