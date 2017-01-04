FG pledges support for Nasarawa Govt. on cargo airport

The Minister of State for Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, has assured the Government and people of Nasarawa State of the Federal Government’s support in the construction of a cargo airport by the state government.

Sirika gave the assurance when Governor Tanko Al-Makura of Nasarawa State paid him a courtesy visit on Tuesday in Abuja.

A statement issued by Sunday Iyogun, the Assistant Chief Information Officer, Office of the Minister, said Sirika commended the Nasarawa State Government for the airport project.

He said the project was geared toward enhancing aviation activities in Nigeria, adding that the airport would serve as a catalyst for growth of the sector.

The minister added that given the geographical location of the state coupled with its flat and fertile land for agricultural products, it would serve as best alternative to Abuja for aviation activities.

He also appreciated the government of Nasarawa State for aligning with the dream of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration in taking the aviation sector to the next level.

Earlier, Almakura told the minister that his visit was to brief him on the progress made in the construction of the cargo airport in Lafia, the state capital.

He said preliminary activities on the airport had been completed, adding that work would start in earnest this month.

The governor also said that the state government had put in place necessary arrangements to construct a road from Lafia to Keffi to ease movement from the airport to Keffi and Abuja.

While thanking Sirika for the support given to the state so far, the governor appealed to the minister to expedite action on the procedure for approval of a full-fledged airport in the state.

