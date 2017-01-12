FG insists on completing 117 abandoned water projects

The Minister of Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu, says the Federal Government will not succumb to pressure to embark on new water projects, but ensure the completion of 117 abandoned projects from previous administrations.

Adamu made this assertion when members of the House of Representatives Committee on Water resources carried out an oversight visit to the ministry in Abuja on Thursday.

Adamu said it was saddening to note that the Administration inherited 117 abandoned water projects, saying this was costing the ministry N89 billion.

He said in the proposal for the 2017 budget, N2.9 billion was agreed as part settlement of outstanding liabilities, saying the ministry had directed all River Basin Development Authorities to do likewise.

He expressed confidence that with adequate and timely release of budgetary allocations to the sector, the ministry would contribute immensely towards the realisation of the policy thrust of the administration.

The minister said implementing the National Water Resources Master Plan was paramount for the country to meet its desired goal of improved water supply, hydropower generation and food security.

He called for lawmakers’ cooperation and understanding to assist the ministry carry out its mandate more efficiently and effectively in the interest of the country.

He said Federal Government was committed to expanding irrigation farming, saying its target was to have no less than 500,000 hectares of irrigated agriculture by 2030.

Adamu said the Federal Executive Council has approved the Outline Business Case of hydropower component of the Doma dam, and comprehensive study of the area under the Nassarawa irrigation project to expand irrigation facilities.

He said: “The Doma dam is going to be incorporated into the National Irrigation programme, because we have seen the potential there.’’

He urged the lawmakers to pass the National Water Resources bill into law when it reaches the National Assembly, saying it was still with the Federal Executive Council.

Hon. Aliyu Pategi, Chairman, House Committee on Water resources, said the visit was an opportunity for members to carry out their constitutional mandate, towards moving the nation forward.

He said the committee members have deliberated on issues of water and development in the country, saying they were optimistic that with positive interface, the visit would yield a fruitful result.

Pategi expressed optimism that the house would pass the National Water Resources Bill, when it reaches its floor, saying water is life.

The 41 committee members were present, with each demanding for inclusion of water schemes for their constituencies into the ministry’s priority projects.

