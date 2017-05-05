FG inaugurates governing Boards, Councils of tertiary health institutions

The Federal Ministry of Health on Friday in Abuja inaugurated the Governing Boards and Councils of some tertiary health institutions to strengthen the health sector.

Speaking at the occasion, the Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, urged the appointees to support the vision and core values of President Muhammadu Buhari on transparency and accountability.

Adewole said the composition of the membership had been done in conformity with the laws and Act setting up the various Councils and Boards.

He said their main function was to provide carry out oversight functions on the management to ensure smooth implementation of government policies, as well as efficient and effective utilization of resources.

Adewole however cautioned the appointees against direct involvement in day-to-day administration of the institutions, saying such function resides with the Registrars and Chief Executives.

He also advised the appointees to be mindful of the need for efficient management of scarce resources at all times while discharging their duties.

He said: “It is our expectation that you will strengthen the resource base of the institutions, increase internally generated revenues and quality of services and training.

“Everything must be done in accordance with due process, especially the procurement processes, where the Councils and Boards will provide oversight.”

Adewole advised that recruitment of staff should also follow due process, stressing that the constitutional role of the Federal Character Commission must be respected and adhered to.

Dr. Abosede Ofi, the Chairperson of the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria, while responding on behalf of the appointees, said they would study the laws establishing their institutions to enable them work in accordance with the rules and due process.

The Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria has 22 members, with Ofi as chairman; Dental Technologist Registration Board, 12 members, with Vincent Ezeasor as chairman; and the Chartered Chemist of Nigeria, 17 members, with Prof. Okieimen Ebhodahe as chairman.

Others are 18 members Institute of Public Analyst of Nigeria, with Dr. Dahiru Adamau as chairman; 19-member Dental Therapist Registration Board, with Malam Jariri Saulawa as chairman; as well as 13-member Radiographers Registration Board, with A.F.K. Bakare as chairman.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.