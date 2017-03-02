FG gives contractors deadline to complete housing project

Contractors handling Federal Government’s housing estate in Dutse, Jigawa State have been given 14 weeks to complete the project.

Chiambe Felix, the Controller, Federal Ministry of Works, Power and Housing, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Thursday in Dutse.

Felix explained that the Federal Government awarded contracts for the construction of housing estates in the 36 states capitals in 2016, but due to the economic recession, the project could not take off immediately.

He said that the contractors handling the Dutse project were mobilised to site and were working assiduously to complete the project.

The controller said that the contractors were expected to construct 48 units of two bedrooms semidetached bungalows and 24 units of three bedroom semidetached bungalows within the stipulated period.

According to him, the project, which is a pilot scheme, will be extended to the 774 local government areas of the country.

Felix added that architects, structural engineers, civil engineers, town planners, surveyors, and other professionals were on site supervising the project to ensure that the contractors execute the work according to specifications.

Felix, however, warned that the Federal Government would not accept any job that was of poor quality or failed to meet specifications.

NAN.

