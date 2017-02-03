FG establishes renal dialysis centre in Edo

The Federal Government has established a Renal Dialysis Centre in Auchi, Edo State for the diagnosis and treatment of kidney related diseases.

Senator Francis Alimikhena made the disclosure on Friday at the foundation laying of the centre at Auchi, Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State.

Alimikhena said the project, meant to serve the people of Edo North and Nigerians at large, would be completed within seven weeks.

He said: “The dialysis centre will serve the people of Edo North as they will not need to travel to other parts of the country for diagnosis of kidney related diseases.”

The Chief Medical Director of Auchi Central Hospital, Dr. Jude Omoregie, identified lack of early diagnosis of diabetes and high blood pressure responsible for the growing cases of kidney failure in the country.

Omoregie advised persons suffering from kidney problems, prostrate, urinary leakages and blockage to never postpone their urinary treatment to avoid further compromising their health.

Earlier, the Otaru of Auchi, Alhaji Aliru Momoh, thanked the Federal Government and the senator for citing the project in his domain.

Dialysis is a process of removing waste and excess water from the blood, and serves primarily as an artificial replacement for lost kidney functions in people with kidney failure.

