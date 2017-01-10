FG appoints Commissioners for Interior Board

This was contained in a statement issued by the acting Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior; Alhaji Muhammadu Maccido, on Monday in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of retired Major General Emmanuel Bassey and Ado Ja’afar as Commissioners for the Civil Defence, Fire, Immigration and Prisons Services Board.

This was contained in a statement issued by the acting Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior; Alhaji Muhammadu Maccido, on Monday in Abuja.‎

The statement said that their appointments take immediate effect.

Bassey is a retired Major-General in the Nigerian Army, while Ja’afar is a retired Assistant Controller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service.‎

The Board comprises a Chairman (Minister of Interior), two Commissioners, heads of the agencies under the interior ministry, legal adviser and representative of the Ministry of Interior.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.