Fewer persons contracted HIV in Plateau in 2016 – Agency

The Plateau State Aids Control Agency says the state has recorded less number of persons living with the HIV virus in 2016 compared to previous years.

The Acting Executive Director of the Agency, Sunday Markus, said an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Jos on Sunday that more than 93,000 persons were screened in 2016, adding that only 3.1 per cent of them tested positive in the state.

Markus said: “We conducted screening for 93,000 persons in both the health and Non-Health across the state, and only 3.1 per cent of those numbers were tested positive of the virus.

“This percentage shows that we are making progress, because in 2007, the rate of the infection in the state was 7.1 per cent, in 2012 it dropped to 2.3 per cent and in 2014 it increased a bit to 4.5 per cent.

“So, with these figures, you will agree with me that we have recorded a tremendous improvement in 2016, as the spread of the virus in the state is on the reducing side.”

Markus reiterated agency’s determination to eliminate the disease in the state, adding that people should desist from risky lifestyles that could lead to contracting the disease.

He urged the people to go for the HIV test so as to ascertain their status and avert the spread of the virus.

He said: “I call on our people to go for HIV test, because it is only through that we can eliminate the disease from our state.

“When you are tested positive, you start taking drugs and if you are negative you avoid risky lifestyle especially unprotected sex; this way we will stop completely the spread of the virus.”

NAN.

