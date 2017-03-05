Fertiliser to cost less than N6,000 per bag, says Ogbeh

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh, says a bag of fertiliser in the country will soon cost less than N6,000.

Ogbeh, who gave the assurance when he appeared on News Agency of Nigeria Forum in Abuja, said efforts were also underway to establish extension offices in all the local government areas of the country.

Ogbeh said: “We’ve just signed an agreement with Morocco. The President and a few of us went to Morocco and had a good agreement for phosphate imports. Morocco has the largest deposit of phosphate in the world.

“And with potassium, those two formed the three major ingredients in agriculture.

“Athough the soil contains 16 nutrients for the plants, the three big ones are the nitrogen, the potassium and the phosphate.

“Adding all these up with the fertiliser we are getting from Morocco, we will put fertiliser on the market now for less than N6,000.

“But we are also insisting that there will be blenders in every part of the country so that the cost of transportation doesn’t compromise the integrity of this programme.

“At N6,000, the farmers are not complaining because they are now making quite some money.

“The blenders will ensure the distribution and the new scheme we are going to embark upon from the middle of this year is that there should be an extension office in every local government area.

“The office would be a depot for inputs and also an office for scientists who help the farmer when the farmer has problems.”

The minister, however, assured the farmers of early distribution of fertilisers, particularly for those who would engage in this year’s dry season farming across the country.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.