Fenerbahce targets Etebo

Turkish Super League giants, Fenerbahce, have set their sights on Nigeria international, Oghenekaro Etebo.

Both Arsenal and Leicester City are interested in the highly rated 21-year-old, according to the Sun.

The daily newspaper states that the Premier League duo sent scouts to watch the midfielder and considered making a January bid.

Meanwhile, a source close to the Istanbul-based club have told Turkish-Football that Oghenekaro caught the attention of Fenerbahce scouts during the Feirense v Benfica clash.

Going by the source, Fenerbahce are considering making an offer this summer for the 21-year-old and will continue monitoring his progress.

Etebo – who has been dubbed as the ‘new Pogba’ by Goal – hit the headlines when he scored four goals during Nigeria’s 5-4 win over Japan during the 2016 Rio Olympics.

The Nigerian midfielder was also named as African Football’s Most Promising Talent award in 2015.

Etebo has provided one assist and scored one goal in 17 appearances for Feirense this season.

