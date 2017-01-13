Federal varsity offsets one year staff salary arrears

Prof. Mohammed Sanusi-Liman, the Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University, Lafia, Nasarawa State said the management has settled one year salary arrears of its staff.

Sanusi-Liman made the disclosure when the members and officials of the Nasarawa State Chapter of the Correspondents’ Chapel of Nigeria Union of Journalists visited the university.

According to him: “We have been paying our staff in percentages since December 2015 to December 2016 due to shortage in our allocation.

“Beginning from December 2015, we noticed a shortfall of about N38 million in our allocation monthly, which persisted till December 2016.

“We made appeals to the Federal Government over the shortfall and they have finally heeded our plea by releasing all the outstanding funds to enable us pay all staff salary arrears.

“We pursued the money without making any noise and the staff just saw the alert of all their outstanding arrears from their banks.”

Sanusi-Liman said the university had concluded work on its hostels and that they would be ready for use by students in the weeks ahead.

The vice-chancellor explained that the university, for the first time since inception, exhausted its admission quota of 1,500 in the 2016/2017 academic session.

Sanusi-Liman said the university had also concluded plans to construct bigger lecture halls to accommodate the growing student population.

He also disclosed that the university recently sacked nine of its staff for their involvement in employment scam.

He advised members of the public not to give money to any staff in order to be given employment in the institution.

The vice-chancellor, therefore called on the students to ensure they adhered strictly to the rules governing their conduct in the institution as anyone caught going against the rules would be disciplined.

Earlier, Malam Suleiman Abubakar, the Chairman of the chapel, said journalists should be carried along to give publicity to the activities of the university.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.