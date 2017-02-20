Federal legislator lauds Nigerian Army for halting Boko Haram

The member representing Monguno, Marte and Ngazai Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, Hon. Mohammed Tahir Monguno has lauded the Nigerian Army for halting the Boko Haram terrorists in the North East geopolitical zone of the country.

The lawmaker disclosed this during a courtesy visit to the General Officer Commanding, 8 Task Force Division, Major General Ali Nani in Monguno, Borno State.

Monguno said: “We are here in your office primarily to thank you and salute the courage, determination and the sacrifice, which the Nigerian Army has made, towards bringing peace to our communities.

“We are eternally grateful for the sacrifice that you people have made in liberating our communities from Boko Haram terrorists.

“It is because of your sacrifice, dedication and zeal that we feel safe to come here today.”

Monguno stressed that military personnel continually deprive themselves of sleep and other necessities to ensure that other Nigerians sleep with both eyes closed.

He said: “Words cannot express our gratitude enough because so many military personnel have paid the supreme price in the cause of defending their fatherland.

“I pray that the Almighty God grant their souls peace.”

Monguno assured the GOC that the National Assembly will do everything within its legislative responsibility to ensure that the Nigerian Army gets a conducive environment to discharge it’s constitutional duties.

In his response, Nani thanked Monguno for visiting the Division.

He assured him of the preparedness of the Division to completely rid its Area of Responsibility of Boko Haram’s influence.

He said: “I want to say that we are willing and ready to keep doing our best to ensure that peace, stability and economic activities resume fully North East in general.”

The GOC acknowledged the support of the state government and communities within Northern Borno in checking the menace of Boko Haram.

He said: “In the time past, the locals hardly offer information, but now because of their support and understanding, we get information concerning terrorists and activities.”

Nani called on other security agencies in the state to come in and discharge their constitutional roles by dominating liberated communities to engender economic development.

He noted that the Nigerian Army has within its limited resources ensured that the liberated communities are provided with basic amenities.

He recalled that recently, the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General T. Y. Buratai, provided two industrial boreholes in Monguno and Marte.

The GOC observed that the intervention was part of efforts to cement existing cordial relationship with the public in Monguno and environs in order to enhance healthy civil-military relations.

