FC Ifeanyi Ubah crash out of Confederation Cup

Ifeanyi Ubah Football Club have crashed out of the African Confederation Cup Championship.
After defeating Egypt’s Al-Masry 1-0 in Nigeria on February 11, they also lost by the same margin to Al-Masry in Egypt on Sunday, leading to penalty shootout.
The Nigerian team, however, fluffed three shots and thereby lost to Al-Masry.
Wikki Tourists, another Nigerian team in the Confederation Cup, also crashed out on Sunday despite beating rivals RSLAF of Sierra Leone 1-0 in Bauchi.
The victory was not good enough as they had lost 0-2 a week ago in Sierra Leone.
