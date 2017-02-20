FC Ifeanyi Ubah crash out of Confederation Cup

Wikki Tourists, another Nigerian team in the Confederation Cup, also crashed out on Sunday despite beating rivals RSLAF of Sierra Leone 1-0 in Bauchi

Ifeanyi Ubah Football Club have crashed out of the African Confederation Cup Championship.

After defeating Egypt’s Al-Masry 1-0 in Nigeria on February 11, they also lost by the same margin to Al-Masry in Egypt on Sunday, leading to penalty shootout.

The Nigerian team, however, fluffed three shots and thereby lost to Al-Masry.

Wikki Tourists, another Nigerian team in the Confederation Cup, also crashed out on Sunday despite beating rivals RSLAF of Sierra Leone 1-0 in Bauchi.

The victory was not good enough as they had lost 0-2 a week ago in Sierra Leone.

