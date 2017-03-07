Fayose to Obasanjo: I was forced to donate N10m to your library, return it now with interest

Fayose said he was forced to make the donation to the project, which he described as one of the greatest fraud ever, alongside 30 other governors then elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party in 2005

The Governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose, has told former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, to return his N10 million donation to his library project immediately with interest.

Fayose said he was forced to make the donation to the project, which he described as one of the greatest fraud ever, alongside 30 other governors then elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party in 2005.

He said they all donated N10 million each.

Fayose spoke on Monday at the opening of the PDP South West stakeholders’ meeting in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State.

At the meeting, where the caucus members passed a confidence of vote in the leadership of the Senator Ahmed Makarfi-led National Caretaker Committee, branding the Senator Ali Modu Sheriff group as mere usurpers of the party’s structure, Fayose told Obasanjo to stop seeing himself as a saint.

Fayose equally expressed his anger against some leaders of the party for refusing to speak up against the political persecution of some members of the party by the All Progressive Congress-led Federal government.

He said they should not be afraid to speak against tyranny and any form of oppression.

Apart from Fayose, others who attended the meeting included former Governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel; Senator Iyiola Omisore; a leader of the party, Chief Bode George; former PDP National Vice Chairman, Tajudeen Oladipo; the spokesman of the faction, Prince Dayo Adeyeye; and Chief Ebenezer Babatope.

