Fayose throws out FG agencies from Ekiti property

The Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has made good his threat to throw ‎out the Revenue Mobilization and Fiscal Allocation Commission from the property occupied by the agency in the state.

The Ekiti Government had in January given seven days ultimatum to defaulting Federal Government agencies occupying its property to vacate or pay.

However, the RMAFC Acting Chairman, Shettima Abba-Gana, ‎who appeared before Senate Committee on National Planning and Economic Affairs, to defend the agency’s budget, said the threat had been carried out.

According Abba-Gana, Fayose evicted the commission from the house after the failure of the Federal Government to either procure or pay the rent.

Shetimma said: “They said we should buy or leave, knowing well that the agency cannot pay rent.

“The governor is a very difficult person.

“So, we left.”

It could be recalled that the Ekiti State Government insisted that the agencies must comply with its directive by either buying the property they are presently occupying or pay the normal rent on the property.

The governor gave this directive in a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Public Communication and New Media, Lere Olayinka.

