Fayose: South West Governors must adopt common strategy to curb herdsmen menace

The Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose has urged States in the South West to adopt a common strategy to curb the menace of herdsmen so as to prevent the people of the region from being consumed by hunger.

Fayose queried: “How do we continue to encourage our people to embrace farming when their investments are being lost daily?”

Governor Fayose, in his welcome address at the quarterly meeting of the South West Governors in Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital, on Monday, described the menace of herdsmen as a major impediment to the development of agriculture in the South West region.

He also called for unity and brotherliness among governors and leaders in the South West zone.

He said: “It is not our own making that we are brothers from the same zone and if we are serious about developing this zone, we have no option than to be our brothers’ keeper.

“Therefore, to move the South West zone forward, we must respect the political beliefs and opinions of others and we must not do anything that will undermine one another.”

The governor said the South West must collectively determine its place, benefits and status as Yoruba nation in the Nigerian nation, pointing out: “In the 2017 federal government budget, the South West is one of the least beneficiaries.

“The Federal Government 2017 budget is about N7 trillion and the only capital project allocated to Ekiti State is the Akure-Ado Ekiti Road to which N250 million was earmarked. What can N250 million do on Akure-Ado Road that is begging for reconstruction? There is even no guarantee that the N250 million budgetary provision will be made available at the end of the day. I am sure this is applicable to other states too compared to other zones.

“We must therefore ask pertinent questions. How much did the Federal Government allocate to irrigation, construction of dams and storage facilities to boast agriculture in the South West?”

