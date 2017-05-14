Fayose has become a legend in Nigerian politics – Shekarau

Former Governor of Kano State, Ibrahim Shekarau, says “the humane nature and policies” of the Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has endeared him to the people while “his political achievements have made him a legend.”Shekarau, also a former Minister of Education, said the affection Fayose shows to the people can be seen in the “numerous humane policies and projects Fayose is executing in the state”.

According to a statement on by the Chief Press Secretary to Fayose, Idowu Adelusi, Shekarau spoke during a visit to Ado-Ekiti.

Shekarau, who was taken round some projects by Fayose, said he was overwhelmed by the close relationship between Fayose and the people of Ekiti State.

He charged Nigerian leaders to emulate the Ekiti State Governor by identifying with their people and meeting their needs.

His words: “I am not surprised by the great performance of Governor Ayodele Fayose in Ekiti State.

“We were governors at the same time in 2003, though we were in different political parties, he did wonderfully well then too.

“I am impressed by the projects being executed by the governor despite the recession in the country and the small statutory allocations coming to the state.”

Similarly, the Deputy Governor of Gombe State, Charles Yau Ilya, said he was happy with the projects and that what he saw on ground confirmed that Fayose was a true and real friend of the common man.

Ilya said: “This is my first visit to Ekiti State and I have heard a lot about Governor Ayodele Fayose.

“I am really happy that the governor is a living legend, whose love for the people of the state is duly reciprocated by the people who are showing their love for him too.”

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.