Faparusi hails Christians at Christmas

A former federal legislator and governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress in Ekiti State, Bamidele Faparusi, has saluted the entire Christian community in Ekiti State and all Nigerians on this year’s Christmas celebration.

In a press release issued by one his media assistants, Adeyinka Fadumiye, the former federal lawmaker said the birth of Jesus Christ was a triumph of light over darkness as it has changed the narratives of humanity.

Faparusi said this was because Jesus Christ preached love, compassion and brotherhood, adding that his teachings are perhaps more relevant now than ever before because of the fact that the world is ridden with hate, greed, intolerance, corruption and violence.

Faparusi stated that the season was an occasion for all Christians in Ekiti State and beyond to reflect and ask for God’s divine love for mankind in view of the current economic hardship bedeviling the entire country and particularly the growing spate of insecurity in Ekiti State, which he attributed to the insensitivity on the part of the Governor Ayodele Fayose-led Peoples Democratic Party government in the state.

He, however, expressed sincere hope that this auspicious occasion would usher in peace and good tidings for Ekiti State people in general.

In his words: “If Ekiti people can come together in 2018 and put their shoulders to the wheel of progress, I know that we can take our dear state out of obscurity to prominence as envisioned by our founding fathers.”

The former lawmaker also used the occasion to solicit for the continuing support of Nigerians for the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government in the area of diversification of the economy, anti-corruption war and particularly the ongoing fight against insurgency in North East, which he said had received global commendations.

“As we celebrate this joyous time of the year, our sincere thoughts should turn to the brave men and women of our armed forces who are at Christmas fighting Boko Haram insurgents all over our land borders in the North-East,” he urged.

