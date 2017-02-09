Family petitions FG over death, cremation of Nigerian by Polish husband

The family of Oluwashola Gaska, nee Adefolalu, has petitioned the Federal Government over her death in Poland and the cremation of her corpse by her husband, Jakub Gaska, without their consent.

This was made known on Wednesday by the elder sister of Oluwashola, Abimbola Essien-Nelson, at a press conference in Lagos.

Essien-Nelson said Oluwashola was murdered and her corpse hastily cremated to cover up the dastardly act despite the family’s objection.

In the petition dated January 29, 2017, the family protested the development.

They accused Gaska of murder, unlawful cremation and burial of Oluwashola in Krakow, Poland on December 28, 2016.

The petition states in part, “The last verbal conversation I had with the deceased took place on December 24, 2016, and she made no complaint about her health. At about 11.28am, on Wednesday, December 28, 2016, I received a telephone call from the husband that ‘there had been an accident, Shola had fallen unconscious and had died.’

“The husband did not tell me the nature of the so called accident. I was still conversing with the husband when the telephone was disconnected.

“The husband later called me back on the same day, stating that Oluwashola fell ill on Tuesday, and that he and his sister took her to the a hospital (the name of the hospital was not provided). He said she passed away at about 3am on Wednesday, December 28, 2016.”

However, before the family could conclude plans to travel to Krakow to give Oluwashola a befitting burial, Gaska called to say she had been cremated.

The petition, sent to Senate President, Speaker of the House of Representatives and the President of the Republic of Poland among others, added: “We also made it clear to him that because of the sudden nature of her death, we want to see her corpse. We sent several sets of representatives from the Nigerian community to him in this regard, but he refused to allow anyone access to the corpse. His response was that Oluwashola said only Abimbola and no other person, should see her corpse.”

