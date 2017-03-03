Family of three dies in fire outbreak

Alhaji Haruna Furo, the Executive Secretary of the agency, told the News Agency of Nigeria in Yola on Friday that the incident occurred at Kwalinga ward in Numan Local Government Area of the state

The Adamawa State Emergency Management Agency has confirmed the death of three persons of one family in a midnight fire.

Alhaji Haruna Furo, the Executive Secretary of the agency, told the News Agency of Nigeria in Yola on Friday that the incident occurred at Kwalinga ward in Numan Local Government Area of the state.

Furo said that the agency has sent its team to sympathise with the bereaved family and assess the level of damage caused by the inferno.

Furo said: “Three persons of one family have been killed by fire in Kwalinga ward in Numan local government area.

“The incident occurred at the midnight of Wednesday and is suspected to be from electricity fault.”

He said that 16 households were affected by the fire while seven persons sustained injuries.

According to him, the residents equally lost property worth millions of naira to the fire.

NAN.

