Falcons captain, Ayinde join Rivers Angels

Super Falcons skipper, Evelyn Nwabuoku, and FC Minsk of Belarus midfielder, Halimatu Ayinde, have joined Nigeria Women Football League champions, Rivers Angels.

The Rivers State-owned team also signed on 2016 highest goalscorer, Rafiat Sule.

Sule scored nine goals in the 2015/2016 NWFL season and helped her side, Bayelsa Queens, progress to the 2016 Women’s Federation Cup finals, but was absent when her side lost to eventual winners, Rivers Angels.

The NWFL champions also captured the signature of Bayelsa Queens striker, Patience Kalu, who was second highest goal scorer last season and she will be joined by the impressive Delta Queens striker, Alice Ogebe.

Cecilia Nku, who spent last season with Medkila IL of Norway, has also returned to the team.

Other new players that joined the club are Tochuchukwu Oluehi from Medkila IL of Norway, Ologbosere Mary (Ibom Angels), Tantoh Melvis (Delta Queens), Ogebe Alice (Delta Queens), Ezekiel Blessing (Taraba Queens), Chinaza Uchendu (Nasarawa Amazons) and Evelyn Nwabuoku (En Avant de Guingamp, France).

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.