Faces at wedding of Babangida’s daughter as Tinubu, Jonathan sit side by side

Former Military President, General Ibrahim Babangida on Friday gave out his daughter, Halimat to Alhaji Auwal Abdullahi, Sarkin Sudan of Gombe.

The groom paid a bride price of N500,000 and 10 cows.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that General Garba Wushishi performed the symbolic ceremony of handing over Halimat at 2.45pm in marriage to Abdullahi.

Governor Ibrahim Dankwanbo of Gombe State received the bride on behalf of the groom, who hails from the state.

NAN reports that a special prayer by Sheik Kabiru Gombe was offered for the couple.

He stressed the significance of marriage in Islam and called on the bride to submissive and loyal to her husband.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan, including his wife, Patience, led the galaxy of big political and military figures that graced the occasion.

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu; Senator Aliyu Wamakko; Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai; Josephine Anenih; and ex-Governor Babangida Aliyu were among the many personalities who witnessed the short ceremony at the Hilltop home of the retired military General in Minna, the Niger State capital.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports in Minna that among the guests were: former Vice-President, Alhaji Namadi Sambo; factional National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Senator Ahmed Makarfi; Alhaji Attahiru Bafarawa, former Governor of Sokoto State; and Alhaji Mahmud Shinkafi, former Governor of Zamafara State.

Others were: Isa Yuguda, former Governor of Bauchi State; Sule Lamido, former Governor of Jigawa State; Ibrahim Shema, former Governor of Katsina State; Alhaji Abubakar Dakingari, former Governor of Kebbi State.

Others in attendance were: Senator Pius Anyim Pius, former Secretary of the Government of the Federation; Justice Idris Kutigi, former Chief Justice of the Federation; Alhaji Ahmed Yayale, also a former SGF; Senator Ben Obi; Senator Ben Bruce; Air Vice Marshal Ibrahim Haruna, Chairman IBB Golf Club; Alhaji Sani Zangon Daura.

Also prominent among the guests at the ceremony were businessman, Aliko Dangote; and Mark Snoxell, Managing Director, Dornier Aircraft.

General Aliyu Gusau, who served several times as National Security Adviser; Dr. Okwezili Nwodo, former PDP National Secretary; and Oba Hamid Adekunle, the Oluwo Kuta, also came.

Others were: Air Marshall Hamza Abdullahi, General Garba Duba, Senator Aliyu Wamakko, Senator Yarima Abdullahi, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso and Senator Nuhu Aliyu, who was also a former police DIG.

The wedding ceremony scheduled for 11.30am was held after 2.45pm.

