FA Cup: Super sub Ndidi opens Leicester goal account

Nigerian mudfielder, Wilfred Ndidi, has opened his goal account at Leicester City in their 3-1 win over Derby County in the FA Cup replay.

Ndidi, who was introduced in the second half of the tie, struck at extra time to book their place in the fifth round.

The Foxes were pushed all the way by their East Midlands rivals, as the sides played out a 1-1 draw over the 90 minutes following on from their 2-2 tie a fortnight ago.

Leicester’s quality told in extra time thanks to goals from Ndidi and Demarai Gray, earning City just a second win in eight games in all competitions this calendar year and giving manager Claudio Ranieri some temporary respite.

Leicester had to wait just 58 seconds of the second half before finding an opener, as Marc Albrighton headed Gray’s deep cross into the path of Andy King, who made no mistake in beating Jonathan Mitchell from a couple of yards out for his first goal in this competition since 2011.

Camara looked to draw his side back on level terms from a 25-yard free kick, which Zieler was happy to slap to safety, but just moments later he had better luck from identical range.

The Guinea international’s blasted attempt took a heavy deflection off Chilwell and beat a wrong-footed Zieler to level the scoring, while at the same time going a long way to prolonging Leicester’s recent woes.

Chances once more proved to be hard to come by, with Johnny Russell’s shot 10 minutes from time and a flicked Ahmed Musa header the closest either side came to winning it in normal time.

Again, it was City who found their feet the quickest once play restarted for extra time, as substitute Ndidi blasted the ball home via the post to regain Leicester’s slender advantage just four minutes after coming off the bench.

Moments after King was denied by Mitchell, Gray ended those lingering hopes by adding a third for his side with another tricky run into the box, which this time ended with the ball being sent into the opposition net.

Leicester, into round five of the competition for just the third time in 12 seasons, will now face Millwall at The Den for a place in the quarter-finals.

