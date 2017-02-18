FA Cup: Pep to unleash Iheanacho

Huddersfield Town vs Man City

Venue: John Smith’s Stadium

Kick off: 4PM

Striker Kelechi Iheanacho has been tipped to make a surprise return to Manchester City’s line up as they travel to Huddersfield Town this afternoon for the fifth round of the FA Cup.

City will be without Gabriel Jesus, who has a broken metatarsal, allowing Iheanacho to stake his claim in the starting eleven for the first time in four matches.

City manager, Pep Guardiola, would look on the Cup as a realistic target for a trophy this season given that they are still eight points adrift of Chelsea at the top of the table while European success is something City have struggled with in recent times.

Claudio Bravo is expected to make the starting eleven this time around after becoming second choice in the league following a series of gaffes.

Meanwhile, Huddersfield will be unable to field Aaron Mooy, who is ineligible against his parent club while midfielders Jonathan Hogg and Kasey Palmer have also been ruled out due to injuries.

However, they are in a good run of form, having won their last six matches in all competitions and are also unbeaten in their last seven games at home.

They are also in prolific goal scoring form in the FA Cup, putting eight goals into the net without conceding in the FA Cup this season.

However, they haven’t reached the sixth round of the FA Cup in over three decades, having won the Cup as early as 1922.

The Terries are in a brilliant position to fight for promotion and a good performance against City will provide a good platform for them to progress in the Championship.

Huddersfield Town Possible XI: Coleman, Cranie, Hudson, Stankovic, Holmes-Dennis, Billing, Whitehead, Lolley, Payne, Brown Kachunga.

Manchester City Possible XI: Bravo, Zabaleta, Kompany, Otamendi, Clichy, Fernandinho, Navas, De Bruyne, Delph, Nolito, Iheanacho.

