FA Cup: Moses benched in Chelsea win

Nigerian international, Victor Moses, played bench role as his Chelsea strolled past League One side, Peterborough United, in Sunday’s FA Cup third-round clash at Stamford Bridge.

Moses alongside Diego Costa and Eden Hazard were the top stars that missed action in the 4-1 drubbing of the visitors.

Chelsea manager, Antonio Conte, opted for N’Golo Kante, Cesar Azpilicueta and Ola Aina as substitutes in the second half of the tie.

The home side lost club captain, John Terry, to a red card in the second period, but held off the threat of a late Peterborough comeback to comfortably advance into the next round of the competition.

Chelsea shot into the lead in the 18th minute when Pedro curled one into the top corner after a long-range strike from Chalobah had been palmed into the Spaniard’s path by Posh goalkeeper McGee.

Chelsea did double their lead in the latter stages of the first period, however, when Loftus-Cheek found Batshuayi with a clever flick and the Belgian international smashed one into the bottom corner as Peterborough conceded a second in the 44th minute.

Peterborough had one back in the 71st minute, however, when Angol’s effort fell to Nichols and the striker was quick to react as he turned the ball past Begovic to potentially set-up a grandstand finish in London.

Chelsea made sure of a comfortable final 15 minutes though when Pedro curled his second into the bottom corner and that proved to be the end of the scoring in the English capital as Conte’s side breezed into the fourth round of the FA Cup once again.

