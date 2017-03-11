FA Cup: Middlesbrough dare City

Middlesbrough vs Manchester City

Venue: Riverside Stadium

Kick off: 1:15PM

Middlesbrough take on Manchester City in the quarter-final of the FA Cup clash at the Riverside Stadium on Saturday.

Middlesbrough progressed to the last eight of the FA Cup after registering a 3-2 victory over Oxford United at home in the fifth round.

After two first half goals, the League One side were successful in netting twice in the second half.

It was Uruguayan international Cristhian Stuani’s 86th minute goal that made the difference between the two sides as Boro made it to the next round.

However, their form in the league has been poor in recent times.

Aitor Karanka’s side have never faced a Premier League side in the competition. It is for the first time that Middlesbrough will take on a top tier club in the FA Cup when they host the Citizens today.

City enter this tie after settling for a disappointing goalless draw against Stoke City in the Premier League clash at the Etihad.

In the previous round, Huddersfield Town held them to a goalless draw and that forced a replay, which the Premier League side won comfortably 5-1 at home.

Pep Guardiola’s side are fighting for the title, the FA Cup and the Champions League.

The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager has admitted that his side will face a crucial week in deciding their season.

They take on AS Monaco in the second leg of the Champions League, while they face Middlesbrough in the FA Cup.

City can either progress further in both competitions or be knocked out of one of two competitions.

Middlesbrough Possible XI: Valdes, Barragan, Espinosa, Gibson, Da Silva, De Roon, Clayton, Forshaw, Traore, Negredo, Stuani.

Manchester City Possible XI: Cabellero, Sagna, Otamendi, Stones, Clichy, Sterling, Fernandinho, Toure, Sane, De Bruyne, Aguero.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.