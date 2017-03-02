FA Cup: Iheanacho fires Man City to quarter-finals

Nigeria’s striker, Kelechi Iheanacho, made the scorers chart as Manchester City whitewashed Huddersfield Town 5-1 in their FA Cup fifth round replay at the Etihad.

Huddersfield took the lead through Harry Bunn but Aguero’s double – as well as efforts from Leroy Sane, Pablo Zabaleta and Iheanacho – ensured that it turned out to be an easy night’s work for Pep Guardiola’s side.

A flowing counter-attack ended with Philip Billing teeing up Bunn on the left-hand side of the penalty area, and he made no mistake in firing the ball under Claudio Bravo and into the net.

However, on the hour mark, they found an equaliser when Raheem Sterling delivered a low cross for Sane to tap home from close range.

Five minutes later, City were awarded a penalty when Jon Gorenc Stankovic was adjudged to have hauled down Nicolas Otamendi, and Aguero was able to convert from 12 yards as he sent the ball into the top corner.

City were now pushing forward in numbers and they soon netted a third when Aguero – who had hit the post a minute earlier – cut the ball back for Zabaleta to find the net from close range.

Huddersfield forward Collin Quaner should have reduced the deficit in the final minute of normal time but he sliced a half-volley over the crossbar, before Iheanacho capped a bright cameo with a tap-in from inside the six-yard box to wrap up City’s progress to the last eight.

Middlesbrough lie in wait for City in the quarter-finals, with that fixture scheduled to take place on March 11.

