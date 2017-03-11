FA Cup: Gunners dismantle Lincoln City

Arsenal has booked their place in the semi-finals of the FA Cup courtesy of a 5-0 win over National League outfit, Lincoln City, at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

Theo Walcott gave the Gunners the lead at the end of an awkward first half, but the visitors were overwhelmed after the restart as Arsenal ultimately ended their dream run in comfortable fashion.

It was a largely frustrating half for the Premier League outfit, though, and they were forced into an early change too as Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain limped off with an apparent hamstring injury, being replaced by Mesut Ozil.

Lincoln had a glorious chance to take a famous lead moments after that change when Nathan Arnold raced down the right flank before cutting inside past Koscielny, but his eventual effort was tipped past the post by Petr Cech.

The breakthrough finally arrived in the first minute of stoppage time at the end if the opening period, though, and there was an element of luck about it as Walcott’s shot took a deflection off Sam Habergham which sent it into the bottom corner.

Lincoln would have gone into the break feeling unfortunate to be behind, but Arsenal’s superior quality began to tell after the restart and only a smart low stop from Farman kept the deficit at one before Kieran Gibbs headed another chance over the top seconds later.

It was merely delaying the inevitable, though, and Lincoln’s resistance was broken again in the 53rd minute when Hector Bellerin exchanged passes with Sanchez before pulling the ball back for Giroud to sweep home.

Bellerin should have got his own name on the scoresheet four minutes later when he curled an effort wide of the target from a good position, but Arsenal’s third arrived soon enough when Luke Waterfall could only turn Gibbs’s low cross into his own net.

Lincoln continued to tire as Arsenal took complete control of the contest, and it soon became a question of how many the Gunners would score as they queued up to have a go at the visitors’ goal.

A fourth arrived with just under 20 minutes remaining as Sanchez got in on the act, eluding a wild challenge from Bradley Wood before effortlessly stroking the ball into the bottom corner from the edge of the box.

Four quickly became five when Ramsey capped off the scoring two minutes later, latching on to a Sanchez cross before keeping his composure to take the ball past Farman and walk it into the net.

Arsenal, who join Manchester City in the semi-finals of the competition, remain on course to win the trophy for a third time in the last four years.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.